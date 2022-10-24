Bank7 (BSVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank7 Stock Performance

BSVN opened at $23.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

