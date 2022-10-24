United Microelectronics (UMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.5 %

UMC stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 192,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

