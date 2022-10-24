Myovant Sciences (MYOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Myovant Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %
MYOV opened at $24.58 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.