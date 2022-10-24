Myovant Sciences (MYOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYOV opened at $24.58 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $42,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,510 shares of company stock valued at $991,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

