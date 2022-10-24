Globe Life (GL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Globe Life to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY22 guidance at $7.90-$8.30 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Globe Life Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $112.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

