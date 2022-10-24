Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $126.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after buying an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

