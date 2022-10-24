Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells $695,400.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $68.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.