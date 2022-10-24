Morguard North American (MRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.39 million for the quarter.

Morguard North American Price Performance

Morguard North American has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Increases Dividend

About Morguard North American

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Morguard North American’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

