Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Insider Erik J. Romslo Sells 13,762 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $34.33 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

