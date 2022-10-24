Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$413,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 8,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.63, for a total value of C$413,000.00.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$52.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aritzia in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$57.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

