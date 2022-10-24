Antero Midstream (AM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.46. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AM. TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

