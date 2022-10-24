Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $10.03 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $84.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

