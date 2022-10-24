United Rentals (URI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $8.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $280.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.00 and a 200-day moving average of $289.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.36.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

