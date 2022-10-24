Sleep Number (SNBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Sleep Number has set its FY22 guidance at $3.00-4.00 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $97.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Featured Articles

