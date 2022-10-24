Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

