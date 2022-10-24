Antero Resources (AR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Down 6.5 %

AR stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. Antero Resources has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.