NETGEAR (NTGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NETGEAR Trading Up 1.8 %

NETGEAR stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $598.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.98. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,243 shares of company stock valued at $210,824. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in NETGEAR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial upgraded NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

