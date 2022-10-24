North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.70 million.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$15.00 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.35. The stock has a market cap of C$407.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atb Cap Markets lowered North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40. In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$795,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,380,168.24. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$76,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,245,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40. Insiders bought a total of 399,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,690 over the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

