OceanaGold (OGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$292.80 million for the quarter.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OceanaGold Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.39.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Articles

