OceanaGold (OGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$292.80 million for the quarter.
OceanaGold Price Performance
Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
