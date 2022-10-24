Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $225.87 million and a P/E ratio of 27.42. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 174.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 57,709 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

