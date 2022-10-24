VSE (VSEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect VSE to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. VSE had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.87 million. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $537.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VSE by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

