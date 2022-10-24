Insider Selling: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Sells $350,053.56 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of PLL opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

