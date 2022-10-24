Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZWS opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $504,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 55.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

