Tyler Technologies (TYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Tyler Technologies has set its FY22 guidance at $7.36-7.52 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $333.70 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.64.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.