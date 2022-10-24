ASGN (ASGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ASGN opened at $89.92 on Monday. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.