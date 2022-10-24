John Bean Technologies (JBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. John Bean Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $1.15 to $1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.90 to $5.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JBT opened at $91.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

JBT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

See Also

