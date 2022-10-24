Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Susquehanna

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Snap Trading Down 30.1 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,512 shares of company stock worth $2,784,984 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Snap by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Snap by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

