Susquehanna Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $15.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Western Union Stock Up 0.7 %

Western Union stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after acquiring an additional 415,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

