JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $140.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.27.

Dover stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.56. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

