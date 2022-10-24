Morgan Stanley Cuts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $31.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,116,000 after acquiring an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of AES by 6.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AES by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

