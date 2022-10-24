Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Cowen

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.