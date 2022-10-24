Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $100.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. TheStreet raised Allstate from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.77.

Allstate stock opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after acquiring an additional 751,301 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

