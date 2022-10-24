Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.00 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after buying an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,082,592 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,401,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,338,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

