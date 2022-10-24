Paramount Group (PGRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $6.50 on Monday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

