Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bruker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Bruker Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Bruker by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Bruker by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bruker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

