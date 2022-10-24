Morgan Stanley Increases Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $32.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of BKR opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after buying an additional 18,629,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after buying an additional 7,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

