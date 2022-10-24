Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

