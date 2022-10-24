Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.09.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

