Wedbush Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $29.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.71.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.82 million, a PE ratio of -140.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $716,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

