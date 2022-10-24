Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $69.38 on Friday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $2,354,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Axonics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Axonics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.