Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $159.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.48.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

