Pentair (PNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Pentair has set its Q3 guidance at $0.93-0.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.70-3.75 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $39.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $80.10.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pentair by 421.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 261,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 128,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.