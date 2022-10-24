West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$5.20 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$9.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$10.49 by C($0.80). The company had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

TSE:WFG opened at C$99.25 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$89.95 and a one year high of C$132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.57.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.394 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WFG. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$156.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

