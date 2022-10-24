West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$5.20 per share for the quarter.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$9.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$10.49 by C($0.80). The company had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
TSE:WFG opened at C$99.25 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$89.95 and a one year high of C$132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on WFG. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$156.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
