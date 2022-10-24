American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.38.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 932,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

