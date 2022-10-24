Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $535,680. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.