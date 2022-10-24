Morgan Stanley Cuts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $54.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.22.

APPN opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.59. Appian has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,118.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

