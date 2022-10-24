Morgan Stanley Cuts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $54.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.22.
Appian Trading Up 1.8 %
APPN opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.59. Appian has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Appian
In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,118.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appian (APPN)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.