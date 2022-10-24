Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $275.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHDN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.75.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $200.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.11 and a 200 day moving average of $200.26. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $256.98.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

