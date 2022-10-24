PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PJT stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

