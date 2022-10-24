Biogen (BIIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BIIB opened at $266.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.08. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $284.59.
BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.57.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
