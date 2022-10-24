Biogen (BIIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $266.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.08. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $284.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biogen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after buying an additional 150,537 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,140,000 after buying an additional 54,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,718,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

