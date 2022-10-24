Teladoc Health (TDOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.85)-($0.60) EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $156.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $238,241. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 38.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 946,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 146.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 80.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

