Community Health Systems (CYH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Community Health Systems

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 268.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 828,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 318,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

